Virginia Dale Hewitt, 73, of Waynesboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at her home. She was born on July 15, 1946, in Waynesboro, a daughter of William McKinley Ross and Geraldine DeHaven (Taylor) Conroy. Virginia retired from Augusta Cleaners. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her son, Andrew Preston Hewitt; brother, William McKinley Ross Jr.; sister, Diane Marie Holt; sister-in-law, Polly Ross; and a son-in-law, Rodney Lawson. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Wilbur Preston Hewitt; her two daughters, Robin Lynnette Lawson of Columbus, Ohio, and Virginia Dawn Leary (Eddie) of Waynesboro; a very special niece, Jerri Denise Berry (Eddie Holmes); brother, Phillip(Dickie) Ladford Ross Sr. of Waynesboro, sister, Alfreda Crews of Perry, Fla.; sister-in-law, Evelyn Kay Ross of Waynesboro; mother, Geraldine DeHaven Conroy (Phil) of Apple Valley, Calif.; grandchildren, Justin Wayne Leary and Hunter Restie Leary; a very special great nephew, Mason Holmes; as well as number of nieces and nephews. No words can express how sincerely missed she will be by her family and friends. No formal services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to Augusta Health Foundation c/o Hospice of the Shenandoah PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939. The family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to the Hospice of the Shenandoah team. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
