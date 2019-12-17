Raymond Jack Higgs, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born August 1926 in Waynesboro, the son of the late Raymond and Addie Higgs. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Lesa and Dale Osteen of Waynesboro; a grandson, Joshua of Hampton and a granddaughter, Kristen of Fredericksburg who were the pride and joy of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Virginia Slosson Higgs; his sisters, Mildred Key, Eileen McKay, Kathryn Coyner, Lucille Speck, Phyllis Harris and his twin, Jean Royer; and his brothers, Harold Glenn, Harper Glenn and J.W. Glenn; as well as a special nephew, Pat Grant. Jack was a member of Second Presbyterian Church for over 60 years where he served in various positions. Jack also proudly served the City of Waynesboro and represented the constituents of Ward A for 20 years. He was a World War II veteran and a member of VFW Post 2424. Jack loved life and lived it to its fullest. He never met a stranger, always had a smile on his face and a joke on his lips. He will be missed but not forgotten. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at McDow Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at McDow Funeral home. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Hospice of the Shenandoah, 78 Medical Center Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.
