Nancy Lee Hignite, of Waynesboro Va., passed away on March 31, 2020. Born on June 12, 1921, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Hignite; her son, Thomas Garrard Hignite; her daughter, Susan Hignite Barr, and all of her seven siblings. She is survived by her son-in-law, Daniel W. Barr and many nieces and nephews. Nancy was a registered nurse having graduated from the Medical College of Virginia and a member of First Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Va. She lived a life of compassion and contributions to others, of faith in God, of energy and purpose, and of good humor. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, Sunnyside Communities, 600 University Blvd., Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Condolences registered at http://www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

