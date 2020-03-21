Glenn Russell Hite, 88, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at The Retreat, Fishersville. Born September 16, 1931, in Sharpsburg, Md., he was the son of the late Walter F. and Blanche (Hite) Tomlin. Prior to retirement, Glenn was employed with General Electric/Genicom for 38 years. He was a United States veteran having served his country honorably with the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Eric Hite; and one uncle, Bill Hite. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Welby (Heatwole) Hite; son, Zachary Hite and wife, Sunny of Reston, Va.; and cousins, Kent and Jeff Hite, both of Waynesboro. A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Hite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.