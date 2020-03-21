Glenn Russell Hite, 88, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at The Retreat, Fishersville. Born September 16, 1931, in Sharpsburg, Md., he was the son of the late Walter F. and Blanche (Hite) Tomlin. Prior to retirement, Glenn was employed with General Electric/Genicom for 38 years. He was a United States veteran having served his country honorably with the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Eric Hite; and one uncle, Bill Hite. Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Welby (Heatwole) Hite; son, Zachary Hite and wife, Sunny of Reston, Va.; and cousins, Kent and Jeff Hite, both of Waynesboro. A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park, Waynesboro. There will be no public viewing or visitation. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
