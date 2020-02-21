It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of our dear Patrick. Patrick Sean Hogan passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, in Waynesboro, Virginia, after an accidental discharge of a firearm. Patrick was born on March 1, 2007, in Orrville, Ohio. Pat was the middle child of seven. He was an avid reader. He was a farmer at heart and he loved working with the animals on the family farm. He also loved people. He was a great listener and regularly visited and tended to his neighbors. Patrick was close to his family, and he loved Jesus with all his heart. Although contented and shy, Pat also loved reading aloud and had a flair for acting. He could do excellent imitations and impersonations. Patrick had a peaceful spirit and a quiet smile from which we cannot bear to part. Patrick was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Judith Hogan. He is survived by grandparents, Kevin Hogan of Wooster, Ohio, and Jerry and Shirley Bentz of Ottobine; parents, Shawn and Mary Beth; and his siblings, Wynonah, Robert, Briana, Glenna, David and Shirley. The family will receive friends from 3 until 7 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton. His church family, Church of the Incarnation in Harrisonburg, will be holding his funeral at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February, 23, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 17 North Court Square, Harrisonburg. A private interment will follow the funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to AVA Care of Harrisonburg, 833 Martin Luther King, Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or The Salvation Army, 185 Ashby Avenue, Harrisonburg, VA 22802. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Service information
3:00PM-7:00PM
230 Frontier Drive
Staunton, VA 24401
2:30PM
17 North Court Square
Harrisonburg, Virginia 22802
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Mexican restaurant to open in former Logan's Roadhouse in Waynesboro
-
Sheriff's office investigating after 12-year-old found dead from gunshot wound
-
Waynesboro Golf & Country Club changes name
-
Two Charlottesville men arrested in Waynesboro home invasion, police search for third suspect
-
Brown, Daniel Lee
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.