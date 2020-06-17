John Henry Hostetter, 89, a resident of Augusta County, Va., passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A son of the late Andrew Thomas Hostetter and Carrie Cecil (Clark) Hostetter, he was born November 29, 1930 in Goshen, Va. He was a machinist with GE/Genicom for 30 years, and a charter member of Wayside Baptist Church. Mr. Hostetter was an Army veteran of the Korean War, stationed in Italy, and receiving two medals. He was loved by all, hated by none, and will be truly missed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Mae (Robertson) Hostetter; brothers, Bill, Kenny and Robert Hostetter; sisters, Mary Matheny, Effie Sweet, and Rosetta Sprouse; and his half-brothers, Ed and Chester Hostetter, and Orville Drawbond. Surviving are his son, John W. "Johnny" Hostetter and his wife, Debra of Waynesboro; sister, Mabel Rawley of Churchville; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his grand-pup, Jay (aka, "Black Jack"). He will be truly missed by a special friend, Howard Holloway. Friends may stop by the funeral home to sign the registry from 1 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020. The family will be receiving friends from 4 until 7 p.m., and at other times at the home of his son, John. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a limit of 50 guests and it is requested that everyone wear a mask. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Augusta Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor David Stewart. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
