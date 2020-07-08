November 8, 1942 - July 3, 2020 Brenda Joyce (Campbell) Houff, 77, loving wife of David E. Houff, of Fishersville, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, surrounded by her husband and family. She was the daughter of the late John Everette and Thelma (McFaden) Campbell. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Janice (Blair) Simon of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Brenda was a graduate of Waynesboro High School, attended Bridgewater College and was employed for 29 years as a Tour Escort for Shenandoah Tours of Staunton. She was able to visit all 50 U.S. states, all the Canadian Provinces, and Mexico, and created many friendships. She and David were able to travel together throughout the United States, Canada and on cruises, and had visits with Mark at military locations in Bahrain, Moscow and Germany. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and was so proud of her children and grandchildren, their families and their accomplishments. Survivors include her husband of 56 years, David E. Houff; her children, Mark Houff and his wife, Kim of Honolulu, Hawaii; Sharon Houff and her husband, Jason Shifflett of Crozet; and Deb Sprouse of Waynesboro; her grandchildren, Ashleigh and Amalia Houff, Quinn Shifflett and Jim Sprouse; her brothers, John E. (Thelma) Campbell Jr. and Roger L. (Alida) Campbell, both of Waynesboro and Chester (Pat) Campbell of Phelan, California; her sister-in-law, Diane H. (Bill) Elmore of Stuarts Draft, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to offer a special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Augusta Health, UVA ICU and Hospice of the Piedmont for their care and compassion. A private family graveside service will be held in Augusta Memorial Park, conducted by her nephew, the Rev. Jeff Carr. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville, is serving the family.
