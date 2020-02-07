Gilda Laverne (Foley) Hupp Gilda Laverne (Foley) Hupp, 87, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Augusta County, on August 14, 1932, to the late Oliver Clinton and Vertie Elizabeth (Cook) Foley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Clair Hupp. She loved to talk about family genealogy, tell stories about her childhood, laugh, and was known as the "laughing hyena" in college. Survivors include sons, Raymond Hupp and wife, Karen, of Hampton, and Timothy Hupp of Elkton; daughters, Susan (Hupp) Morris of Lyndhurst, and Sharon (Hupp) Boles and husband, Danny, of Christiansburg; siblings, Esther F. Morris and Carlton E. Foley, both of Waynesboro; grandson, Arthur D. Hupp and wife, Cassy, and their children, R.J. and Leah of Lynchburg; and granddaughter, Audrey Loncar of New Haven, Conn. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with her Pastor, the Rev. Michael Payne of Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Riverview Cemetery. Family members and friends are asked to wear something purple in her honor on the day of the service. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 8, 2020, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Hupp, Gilda Laverne (Foley)
