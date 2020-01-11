Blanche Mae Inscoe Long, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, January 8, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born June 1936 in Granville County, N.C., daughter of the late George and Gladys (Mitchell) Inscoe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Earl Long Jr., of Boston, Va.; husband, Burlin Miller Sutton, of Waynesboro, Va.; by sisters, Betty Howell, Frances Wood, Helen Jennings, and JoAnn Watson; and brothers, Tommy and Clyde Inscoe. Blanche is survived by her sons, Jack Long and wife, Susan of Norlina, N.C., Jeff Long and wife, Karen, of Waynesboro, Kenny Long and wife, Christina, of Fishersville, David Long and wife, Valerie, of Apex, N.C.; grandchildren, Rebecca Long of Boone, N.C., Christopher Long of Norlina, McGregor Long of Waynesboro, Breanne Long of Philadelphia, Pa., Stephanie Long of Chapel Hill, N.C., Melody Long of Apex, and Mitchell Long of Apex; and sister, Joyce Beal of Angier, N.C.; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Blanche worked and volunteered for a number of organizations during her life, including the Social Security Administration in Raleigh, N.C., Waynesboro Public Schools, Wayn-Tex in Waynesboro, Western Sizzlin in Waynesboro, Augusta Hospital Thrift Shop, and Hospice of the Shenandoah. She was a graduate of Durham High School and Blue Ridge Community College. Blanche was a member of First Baptist Church of Waynesboro for over 60 years and was blessed with the love and support of all her Winsome Sunday school classmates. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at First Baptist Church. A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Waynesboro. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
