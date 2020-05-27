September 24, 1942 - Saturday, May 23, 2020 Loretta "Nanny" Jenkins, 77, of Crimora, passed away on, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at King's Daughter Community Health & Rehabilitation Center in Staunton. She was born in Augusta County, on September, 24, 1942, and was a daughter of the late John and Orphan Curry. Nanny loved to cook and bake. She was especially known for her "famous" rolls. She loved spending time with family and friends and her two beloved dogs. Loretta was a member of Mt. Tabor Methodist Church in Fort Defiance. She is survived by four sisters, Mary Frances Turner, of Churchton, Md., Beatrice Bell, of Staunton, Tressa Ann Curry, of Douglasville, Ga., and Iva Curry Robinson and husband, Rodney, of Grottoes; three brothers, John Russel Jenkins, of Crimora, Harry Lee Jenkins and wife, Fern Ellen, of Waynesboro, and Worthington Evern Jenkins, of Conroe, Texas, a sister in-law, Bessie Jenkins of Nanuet, N.Y.; three nieces, Sandra Vega (caregiver), Gwen Jenkins, and Renee Woodson; two nephews, Richard (Mart) Brown, and Eric (Ricky) Jenkins. She is also survived by many other special cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by, four siblings, Carl Jenkins, Eloa Veney, Hazel Brown and Maxine Brown. She also leaves behind a dear friend, Thelma Hughes and family. Friends and family may pay their respects from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Johnson Funeral service in Grottoes. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020, at River View Cemetery in Waynesboro. A special thank you to Leah, Brittany and Debbie and the rest of the staff at Kings Daughters. On-line condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com. Johnson Funeral Service 201 Dogwood Ave
To send flowers to the family of Loretta Jenkins, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
May 28
visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
9:00AM-5:00PM
9:00AM-5:00PM
Johnson Funeral Service - Grottoes Location
201 Dogwood Avenue
Grottoes, VA 24441
201 Dogwood Avenue
Grottoes, VA 24441
Guaranteed delivery before the visitation begins.
May 29
graveside service
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Riverview Cemetery
420 Rosser Avenue
Waynesboro, VA 22980
420 Rosser Avenue
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Guaranteed delivery before the graveside service begins.
(1) entry
I really enjoyed talking to Loretta about family. We would laugh together, eat snacks together, and just enjoy being together. She will be missed.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.