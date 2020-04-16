Mary Virginia (Garber) Geiser Jennings Saturday, July 15, 1922 - Saturday, April 11, 2020 Mary Virginia (Garber) Geiser Jennings, 97, of Bridgewater, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community. Mary was born in Waynesboro, Virginia, on July 15, 1922, a daughter of the late Daniel Benjamin and Annie Catherine (Wampler) Garber She studied at Bridgewater College for three years, worked as a secretary at the National Institute of Health, and was a member of the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. Mary was preceded in death by two husbands, her first husband, Jesse Geiser, who she married August 30, 1947, passed on October 24, 1988, on November 29, 1992, she was united in married to Harold Jennings, who preceded in her death on March 28, 2012. Mary is survived by daughter, Karen Vicidomini and husband, Larry, of Harrington, Del.; stepdaughters, Karen Dargavel and husband, Alex and Sandy Yingling and husband, Dale; grandchildren, Christin V. Corwin and husband, Ron, and Jason Vicidomini and wife, Ashley; and stepson, John Jennings and wife, Mary. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
UPDATED: Police find 47-year-old man dead in Waynesboro home
-
Staunton man arrested after active shooter threat at Grottoes Pactiv Plant
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Augusta County
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Health district reports first death in the Valley from COVID-19
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.