Alfred Berdine Johnson, 79, of Waynesboro, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born in New Jersey on October 25, 1940, a son of the late George Leslie and Miriam (Barney) Johnson. Mr. Johnson received his bachelor's degree from the University of Vermont. He was employed by Genicom as a Director of Distributor Sales until his retirement, and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Waynesboro. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Jackson) Johnson; sons, Peter Alfred Johnson of Leesburg and Douglas Allen Johnson of Bloomington, Indiana; grandsons, Jack Alfred Johnson, Jeffery George Johnson, and Joseph Leslie Johnson; as well as extended family and friends. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date. The family would like to express heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah for their loving care of Mr. Johnson and his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Johnson, Alfred Berdine
To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.