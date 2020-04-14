October 16, 1934 - Sunday, April 12, 2020 Charles R. Johnson, 85, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. He was born October 16, 1934, in Virginia, to the late Newton Johnson and the late, Ester Monroe Johnson. Charles was the last surviving family member. He served in the United States Army was a veteran the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. He loved dancing in his wheelchair. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Virgie Lee Hover Johnson and Stella Riddle; brother, Franklin D. R. Johnson; and a nephew, Chuck Monroe. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Christine Johnson; friends, John Brooks, Gary Burdet and Steve Cowley; very special friends, Freda Hedricks, Rebecca Brooks and Charles Banzoff. He leaves his beloved pet, Codo and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Augusta Memorial Par. Family and friends may leave their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
