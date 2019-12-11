Helen Ardenia (Cunningham) Johnson was born September 30, 1926 at Montebello in Nelson County to the late Rev. William E. Elwood and Odell Campbell Cunningham. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by husband, Henry (Hank) W. Johnson; her daughter, Linda Colman Word, Marilyn J. Wibright; brothers, E. Carlyle, Dayton and Roy Cunningham; sisters, Elizabeth Campbell, Edmee Davis, Jeanette Tucker and Dawn Bulle. She was the last surviving member of her family. Surviving Helen is son, Michael W. Johnson (Dixie) of Waynesboro; son-in-law Frank of Covington, La.; close grandson, Cory Armstrong; grandchildren, Nina Colman of Atlanta, Ga., Matthew Colman of Atlanta, Ga., Marie Abadie Corbett (Jeremy) and John M. Abadie (Brea) of New Orleans, La.; great-grandson, Vaughn and Marlow Corbett; and three stepgrandchildren. She retired from General Electric with 32 years of service. She was a member of the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren where she served as a Deacon, church board, taught Sunday school, treasurer of Thankful Thursday Dinners and the Chancel Choir. She volunteered for over ten years as a Hospice Patient Care Giver, also Bridgewater Home, delivered Meals on Wheels through the church and prepared taxes for AARP for low income and elderly persons. She loved her family and friends and was always there for them as needed. She loved to travel. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfeinc.com.
