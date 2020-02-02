Anita McKnight Jones, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, January 29, 2020, lovingly surrounded by family. She was 91, born in Kentucky, the daughter of the late Oscar C. McKnight and Alice Creed McKnight on January 5, 1929. She is preceded in death by her brother, Karl McKnight; and her loving husband, J. Dan Jones. She is survived by daughters, Ann Elizabeth Bryant and Amy Lee Richardson and her husband, Hugh; son, William McKnight Hodge and his wife, Dianna and former wife, Mary Graves Hodge; granddaughters, Maggie Hodge O'Quinn, Melissa Elizabeth Bryant; grandson, Sam Graves Hodge; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Graves Hodge, James Alpha O'Quinn IV, William Ashby O'Quinn, and the shining star of her heart, Rylee Ann Bryant. She worked for years for her very dear friend, Dr. Beverley Loesch. Her wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at Springdale Apartments at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Augusta County SPCA in her name. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online may do so at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral home is assisting the family.
Jones, Anita M.
