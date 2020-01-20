Dorothy Patterson Jones went on her final journey to join her husband, parents, brothers and sisters in the glory of heaven in the early morning of Friday, January 17, 2020. Dorothy known as "Dot" was a beautiful cherished person, adoring daughter, loving sister, beloved wife, and devoted grandmother "nanny", great-grandmother, and faithful friend. She was born on March 4, 1931, in Crozet, Va., to the late Earl and Mary Patterson. She was preceded in death by her husband, James D. Jones; parents, brothers, and sisters. She is survived by her sister, Grace Morris; her daughter, Cindy Taylor (Jimmy); granddaughters, Mandy Stone (Patton), Casey Dujardin (Mike) and Peyton Taylor; a grandson, Ryan Marshall (Casey); great-grandchildren, Camryn, Hayden, Brynlee, Addison, Jaxsen, and Ethan. Nanny will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday January 21, 2020, at Monticello Memory Gardens with Pastor David Vaughan officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Stuart's Draft Rescue Squad. Teague Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, www.teaguefuneralhome.com.
Jones, Dorothy
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Jones as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.