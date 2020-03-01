September 5, 1940 - Monday, February 24, 2020 Sandra Butler Katherman, 79, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Augusta Health in Fishersville. Mrs. Katherman was born in South Kingstown, Rhode Island on September 5, 1940, a daughter of the late Morris Southwell and Eileen Mae (Cook) Butler. Sandra was employed as a Bookkeeper with the Augusta County School Board Office and later at Riverheads High School for many years. She enjoyed the beach, mountains, and had great faith in God. Surviving are a son, Bill Penny (Sharon) of Waynesboro; two daughters, Shannon Moses (Calvin) of Ruckersville and Kelly Penny of Stuarts Draft; four grandchildren, Kacey Brown (Daniel), Joshua Penny (Hannah), Daniel Penny (Brittney), Jacob Penny (Katie); and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. in the Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship Church by Pastor Bruce Swartz. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Sandra's memory, to God's Canine Angels, 822 Churchman's Mill Road, Stuarts Draft, Virginia 24477. https://www.godsk9angels.org/ Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.

