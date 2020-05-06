Randall "Randy" Curtis Keffer, 63, of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Jacksonville, Fla., on February 20, 1957, a son of the late Malcolm Curtis and Lillie Mae (Henderson) Keffer, who survives. Randy worked for 21 years as a Correction Officer with the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail until his retirement. He was a train enthusiast and a Sci-Fi and Westerns files buff. Randy also greatly enjoyed cheering on his favorite football team the Florida Gators. In addition to his mother, Randy is survived by his daughter, Amanda Nicole Rosier; grandchildren, Scarlett and Lilly Rosier; sister, Cheryl Skeen and husband, Barney; nieces, Amber Wood and Heather Skeen; son-in-law, Joe Rosier; great-nephews, Waylon and Dalton Wood; special aunt, Doris Burch; girlfriend, Starla; as well as extended family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private graveside service will be conducted at Rodes United Methodist Church. There will be no formal viewing or visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Randy's memory to: the Crisis Intervention Team, 500 Old Lynchburg Rd., Charlottesville, VA 22903; or Rodes United Methodist Church, 286 Avon Rd, Afton, VA 22920. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Officers Figueroa and Boyce with the Waynesboro Police Department, Dr. Ranzini, Dispatchers at Albemarle Emergency Communications Center, and officers of CPD and APD. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
