10/07/1944 - Saturday, May 23, 2020 Freddie Dean "Fred" Keller, 75, husband of Ella Nadine (Campbell) Keller of Jonestown, Pennsylvania, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Keller was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia on October 7, 1944. Fred was a retired truck driver with Consolidated Freightways. He was a member of the American Legion Post 915 in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, the Fraternal Order of Eagles 4129 in Waynesboro, Virginia, the Loyal Order of Moose in Dinwiddie, Virginia, and the Teamsters Joint Council #83 in Richmond, Virginia. Fred enjoyed fishing, hunting, and traveling. In addition to his wife of thirty-eight years, he is survived by three stepsons, Michael Reed of Oak Harbor, Washington, Paul Reed and James H. Reed, both of Lyndhurst, Virginia; three step-daughters, Debbie Berry and her husband, Kenny of Port Republic, Virginia, Dana Reed of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Dawn MacKnett of Jonestown, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. A memorial service and private burial will be held at a later date. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
