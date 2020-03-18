May 6, 1946 - Sunday, March 15, 2020 Brenda Joyce "Jo" (Carpenter) Kelly, 73, of Farmside Street, Waynesboro, and widow of Dan Harvey Kelly passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mrs. Kelly was born in Covington, Virginia, on May 6, 1946, a daughter of the late Walter Harrison Jr. and Dorothy (King) Carpenter. Jo was a member of Church on the Hill and was retired from the Waynesboro Public School System. She was an avid reader, loved to sing, and adored her grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Walter "Buddy" Carpenter and Garnett Ray Carpenter, and a sister, Carol E. "Jeannie" and her husband, Willi H. Reimann. Surviving are a son, Christopher Patrick Kelly of Waynesboro; a daughter, Dannell Joyce (Kelly) Burgener and her husband, Jeffrey, of Waynesboro; three brothers, Michael Edward Carpenter and his wife, Karen, of Clifton Forge, Gerald "Jed" Carpenter and his wife, Ronda, of Covington, and Harold Lee Carpenter and his wife, Cindy, of Roanoke; a sister, Angelia "Susie" Broughman of Clifton Forge; a sister-in-law, Linda Carpenter; three grandchildren, Aaron Christopher Kelly, Blake Alan and Jeffrey Evan Burgener; two great-grandchildren, Tristan and Adalyn; numerous nieces and nephews; and her very special friends, Katherine Smith, her family, and Norman Rankin. A Celebration of Life will be conducted 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Shane Lilly. The family will receive friends following the service. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at Alleghany Memorial Park in Covington, by Pastor Shane Lilly. Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
