April 26, 1965 - Tuesday, March 31, 2020 Rhonda Campbell Kemp, 53, of Beech Grove, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Charlottesville. Born in Washington, D.C., on April 26, 1965, she was a daughter of Carol Bruce and Judy Elaine Campbell. Rhonda had been the Rental Program Manager for Wintergreen Real Estate Co., where she worked for many years, and had attended Greenfield Pentecostal Church. She was a happy-go-lucky, outgoing person who was the epitome of joy and fun, affecting everyone around her. Rhonda was a selfless soul who loved God, animals, and who always put the needs of others above her own. Most of all, she loved and cherished her family and the time she got to spend with them. She is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Ronald Leo Kemp; a son, Caleb Matthew Kemp of Beech Grove; Shannon O'Hara, whom she loved like her own daughter, of Charlottesville; a brother, Randy Hewitt of Nellysford; a sister, Terissa Patterson of Georgia and her husband, Jason; two half-brothers, Christopher Campbell of the Shenandoah Valley and Jeremy Campbell of Staunton; grandchildren, Thomas Joseph and Celeste Grace; a special uncle, Earl Campbell of Fishersville; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving relatives and friends that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Raymond and Gladys Campbell; uncles, Wilbert Campbell, and Ralph "Coco" Campbell; and aunts, Brenda Fitzgerald and Polly Campbell. We would like to thank our special Aunt Linda and Uncle Gale Thompson for all the help and support over the years. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967
