Kay (Crowe) Keyes Kay (Crowe) Keyes of Waynesboro, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Accordius of Waynesboro. She was born on May 13, 1936, to the late Archie Ray and Dorothy (Harris) Crowe. Kay retired from American Safety Razor (ASR) in 1994 and was a member of the ARP Presbyterian Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her spouse of 66 years, Ralph Keyes Sr., and a grandson, David Scott Keyes. Survivors include her son, Ralph Keyes Jr. and wife, Kerry; daughters, Linda Strickler and husband, James, and Dorothy (DeAnn) Massie and husband, Donnie; sister, Francis Coffey of Hampton; grandchildren, Timothy Keyes and wife, Jen, Elizabeth Keyes, Virginia Leavel and husband, Jimmy, James Strickler Jr. and wife, Tish, and G.W. Strickler and wife, Jennifer; as well as numerous great-grandchildren. She also leaves her special friends, June and Sammy Utt and Dee Dunn. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes with the Rev. William "Bill" Bearden officiating. Burial will follow in Augusta Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be friends attending the service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family wishes to give a special thank you to the staff of Accordius for their special care given to Kay, to Hospice and Dr. Christopher Heck. Following a brief graveside service, the family will not be having a family gathering, but kindly ask family members use the rest of the day for remembrances, reflections and quiet time. In lieu of food items being brought to our residences, please remember us in your thoughts and prayers. We greatly appreciate your kindness shown to our family. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.