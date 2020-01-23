Myrtle Lou Kite, 77, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville. She was born on September 13, 1942, in Texas, a daughter of the late James Edward Peugh and Ida Jeraldine (Moss) Lasley. Myrtle was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church and retired from Hollister, Inc. Survivors include her husband, James "Jim" Kite; son, Eric DeWayne Kite of Waynesboro; daughter, Lisa Spooner of Grottoes; two brothers, Curtis Lasley, and C.C. Lasley; sister, Darlene Gann, all of Texas; and two grandchildren, Kayla (Spooner) Swingle and Kristen ( Spooner) Pease. Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 500 S. Wayne Ave., Waynesboro, with Pastor Paul Pingle officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main Street, Waynesboro. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to cancer organization of choice or Hospice of the Shenandoah, 64 Sports Medicine Drive, Fishersville, VA 22929. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfunealhomes.com.
