Dorothy Crawford (Moyers) Kobus Dorothy Crawford (Moyers) Kobus, of Waynesboro, Va., lost her battle with leukemia on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home in Afton, Va. Dorothy Kobus was born in Waynesboro, Va. to the late Hattie (Moyers) Thompson and Raymond Moyers on June 26, 1938. She graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1957. Dorothy was married to Frederick Reinhold Kobus on July 28, 1962 in Waynesboro, Va. at the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren, where she was a lifelong member and servant of God. Dorothy sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, Bible School, and served in the nursery. She also served as the past Church Board Secretary Former Witness Commission chairperson. Dorothy loved to cook, read, garden and care for her family. Her favorite flowers were roses and carnations. Dorothy worked in various administrative, financial and managerial positions throughout her career beginning at B&B Buick in 1956 and completed her long career at Baugher Chevrolet where she retired in 2004. She was a former member of the Waynesboro Business and Professional Women's Club. In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her stepfather, Rufus Thompson Sr. She is survived by her husband, Frederick Kobus; son, Eric Kobus Sr. and wife, Michelle (Zemcik); two sisters, Ruby (Moyers) White and Emily "Chris" (Moyers) Lizama and a brother, Rufus Thompson Jr.; two grandsons, Eric Kobus Jr. and wife, Jennifer (Randall) and Austin Kobus and wife, Abygail (Reynolds); and a great-grandson, Emmitt Kobus. A celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Waynesboro Church of the Brethren. A private burial will be held for the family on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Rockfish Presbyterian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, 1240 Lee St., Charlottesville, VA 22903 or through their website at www.uvahealth.com/services/cancer. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
