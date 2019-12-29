Gene R. Koontz, 258 Flint Mtn. Dr., Stuarts Draft, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, after a short illness. He was born February 17, 1929 in Stuarts Draft, the son of the late Allen H. and Anna Bell Koontz. In addition, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Tomey Koontz; two sisters, Annabelle K. Butterfield, Reston, Va., Margaret K. Hardman, Waynesboro, Va.; two brothers, Allen H. "Buddy" Koontz Jr., Stuarts Draft, Va. and Carl R. Koontz, Biloxi, Miss. He is survived by a sister, Patricia K. Hunton and her husband, Johnny, Lynchburg, Va.; a daughter, Karen Koontz Spence and her husband, Bill, Stuarts Draft, Va.; three sons, Gene Koontz and his wife, Lori, Spotsylvania, Va., Mark Koontz and his mate, Karen Ann Webb, Somerset, Va., and Brian Koontz and his wife, the Rev. Deborah Koontz, Troy, Va. Mr. Koontz is also survived by five grandsons, Caleb, Aaron and Nathan Spence, Harrison and Jeremy Koontz; eight great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters. Interment will be private. Family will have a private gathering to celebrate Mr. Koontz's life. Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Koontz, Gene R.
