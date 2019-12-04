Patricia Lamb, 77, of Waynesboro, passed at home on Friday, November 20, 2019. Pat was born on August 22, 1942 in Queens, N.Y. to Thomas Lee Jr. and Frances Bontecou Lee. Pat's husband, Clifford Lamb, her parents, sister, Linda Clements of Virginia Beach, and brother, Tom Lee of California predeceased her. Surviving is her brother, John Lee of Hawaii; nephew, Jon of Chesapeake; and brother-in-law, Jack Clements of Virginia Beach. Also surviving are step-daughters, Judy Lamb, Susan Marcussen, and Brenda Johnson (husband Don) all of Norfolk; and her best friend, Rose Ippilito of Waynesboro. Pat was a registered nurse and retired from Summit Square. Services will be Saturday, December 7, 2019, at McDow Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with a small gathering at the Moose Lodge to follow. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
