Robert Frederick Lancey, age 99, of Waynesboro, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Ann McTighe Lancey in 1979, and an infant daughter, Susan Jane in 1952. He leaves two sons, Dr. Stephen R. Lancey and wife, Jeanne, of Westwood Mass., and Scott M. Lancey and wife, Patricia, of Stuarts Draft, Va.; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews and in-laws. Robert Lancey was born in Concord, N.H. and resided in Southbridge, Mass., Rochester, N.Y., East Greenwich, R.I., and Hilton Head Island, S.C. He graduated from Concord High School, Boston University and received an Ensign commission from the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Conn. A veteran of World War II, he served in combat on Convoy Duty in the North Atlantic and Plane Guard Duty in the Pacific, attaining the rank of Lieutenant. Mr. Lancey was employed in various managerial positions with the American Optical Company in Southbridge, Mass and a Vice President at the Universal Optical Company in Providence, Rhode Island. Mr. Lancey was a pioneer in fashion eyewear design in association with high fashion designers including Givenchy, Bill Blass and Ralph Lauren. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Waynesboro, Va. Arrangements are provided by McDow Funeral Home, Waynesboro, Va. and Brown Funeral Homes Inc., Oakland, R.I. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Harrisville, R.I. at a later date. Burial will follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag, R.I. in the family lot. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of the Shenandoah or the charity of choice. www.brownfuneralhomes.com.

