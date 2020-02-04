Sharon "Winky" Landes, 61, of Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 1, 1958 in Waynesboro, the daughter of the late Gene and Maurice Lucas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Teddy Landes. She is survived by two sons, Cody Landes of Waynesboro, and Corey Landes and his fiancé, Kaylie Perry of Verona; two sisters, Diane Coffey of Sherando and Tonia VanDevander of Sherando. She leaves behind a very special long-time friend, Bronson Marshall. A graveside service will be held at Riverview Cemetery, Friday, February 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. Friends will be received anytime at the residence of Diane Coffey, 1787 Mount Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Landes, Sharon "Winky"
Service information
Feb 7
Graveside Service
Friday, February 7, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Riverview Cemetery
420 Rosser Avenue
Waynesboro, VA 22980
420 Rosser Avenue
Waynesboro, VA 22980
