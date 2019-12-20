WATERTOWN, Conn. Ruth Studwell Lane, 62, died at home on Monday, December 16, 2019. She was born on September 28, 1957. She was predeceased by her mother, Dolores Joan Studwell. She is survived by her husband; John Lane, daughter, Alice Ruth Lane; father, Horace Studwell; sister, Lois Studwell Wolf of Maryland; and brother, Theodore Studwell of Colorado. Family service in Connecticut.
Lane, Ruth Studwell
