Robert Lee Lang Sr., 86, of Crimora, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home. He was born June 4, 1933, in Shenandoah, Va. and was the son of the late Clarence Ace and Elnora Jenkins Lang. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Louis Lang, George Lang, Lucille Smith, Louise Jenkins and Loraine Sellers; and son, Ted R. Campbell III. In his younger days, Bob was a professional barber in Shenandoah until he began a long-standing career with Kawneer in Harrisonburg. He loved being outside growing vegetables and flowers. He is survived by his wife, Paula Robertson Lang. They were married January 16, 1993. Also surviving are his sons, Robert "Bob" Lang Jr. of Waynesboro, Scott Lang of Elkton and John Lang and wife, Stephanie of Weyers Cave; daughters, Julie Lang of McGaheysville and Treena Waggy of Stuarts Draft; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be private at Coverstone Cemetery in Shenandoah. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
