April 15, 1952 - Monday, February 24, 2020 Cheryl D. Lassiter, age 67, of Waynesboro, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Augusta Hospital in Fishersville. She was born on April 15, 1952, in Waynesboro, Virginia and was preceded in death by her parents, William T. Woods Sr. and Margaret Walker Woods. Cheryl graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in Fishersville, and she was employed for 18 years at Cafritz Enterprises. She was also a member of Oak Grove Baptist Restoration Ministries. She was a loving mother, sister, and friend, who loved cooking for family and friends. Cheryl loved life. She is survived by her daughter, Shavonne M. Lassiter of Richmond, Va.; her siblings, William T. Woods (Pam) of Killeen, Texas, Van Woods of Richmond, Sharon Jones of Staunton, and Reviennia Woods of Staunton; her nephews, L.J. Jones of Waynesboro, Kehil Woods of Waynesboro, and Byron Walder of Mesquite, Texas. The family would like to thank Thornton Miller for all of his kindness, support, and being a very special friend to the family. A special thanks to Dr. Christopher Heck, the Shenandoah Nursing and Rehab, and Augusta Health ICU. The family will receive friends at the residence of Revienna Woods in Staunton on Saturday, February 29, 2020 and Sunday, March 1, 2020 after 5 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Restoration Ministries in Waynesboro. Bishop Theodore Payne will officiate. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
