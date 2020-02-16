John "Kenneth" Lassiter, 71, of Waynesboro, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at his home. He was born April 12, 1948 in Somerset, Maryland, the son of the late Eleanor B. Miller and John O. Lassiter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Alphonso Miller. Kenneth was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church. He is survived by four sisters, Barbara Pope (Henry) of San Jose, California, Susan G. Rose (George) of Waynesboro, Tamara Miller of Waynesboro, and Terri Gatewood (Samuel) of Crofton, Maryland; five brothers, Lawrence Williams of Waynesboro, Ronald Lassiter (Linda) of Staunton, Larry Lassiter (Roxanne) of Waynesboro, Alphonso Miller (Karen) of Waynesboro, and Keith Miller (Isabella) of Waynesboro; a special niece, Christina Rose, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends . A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 234 Shiloh Street, Waynesboro, conducted by the Rev. Warne B. Dawkins, Pastor. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in memory of Kenneth to the Rosenwald Community Center for youth activities. Checks may be made out to The City of Waynesboro; please specify on the Memo line: Rosenwald Donation and mail to the Department of Parks and Recreation, 413 Port Republic Road, Waynesboro, VA 22980. Credit card contributions may also be made by calling the Department of Parks and Recreation Administrative Offices (942-6735); a receipt will be provided. Share memories and condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com. The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville.
