Nancy (Smith) Layman February 18, 1944 - July 4, 2020 Nancy (Smith) Layman, 76, of Waynesboro, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1944, in Charlottesville, Va., daughter of the late Clifford M. Smith and Caris (Emmons) Smith. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Jerry Bliss Layman. She taught kindergarten in the Waynesboro City Schools for 35 years, retiring in 2006. Mrs. Layman loved spending time with her family and adored her grandchildren. She held a special place in her heart for pets, including many adopted cats and dogs. Surviving are her children Caris Layman, David Layman and his wife, Amy, both of Waynesboro, and Sarah Layman Graf and her husband, David of Staunton; grandchildren, Micah and Adrienne Graf; sisters, Carolyn (Smith) Galt of Charleston, S.C., and Marjory (Smith) Keller of Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Carole Newton of Brookneal, Va., who she regarded as her sister. A graveside service will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Riverview Cemetery, officiated by Dick Travis. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.

