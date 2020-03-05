Richard "Dick" Henry Lipscomb Jr. Richard Dick" Henry Lipscomb Jr., died on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Brandon Woods at Alvamar after being diagnosed with cancer just over two months before. Dick was 79 years old. A visitation will be held at 2 until 4 p.m., on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. He was born on March 1, 1941, in Waynesboro, Virginia, the son of Richard Henry Lipscomb Sr. and Estelle Mae Toman Lipscomb. Dick's father, mother, and sister, Mary Taylor Lipscomb Garrity, preceded him in death. Dick married his high school sweetheart, Sallie Thompson Phillips, in 1961. They lived in Richmond, Virginia, until his career relocated them to Lawrence, Kansas in 1976. They had three children. Dick retired in 1998 from DuPont as a shift supervisor after 38 years of service, then worked in a variety of roles afterward. He had a contagious smile, a witty sense of humor, and a genuine love for his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild. He enjoyed fishing and was a huge fan of stock car racing and his KU Jayhawks. Dick loved a good game of family poker on holidays (always the banker seems suspicious in retrospect as he usually won), collecting antiques, and taking care of the yard at his home near Clinton Lake. Dick is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sallie P. Lipscomb; three children, Sallie Knetzke and her husband, Jerry, of Springfield, Missouri, Rick Lipscomb of Lawrence, Mary Clark and her husband, Kevin, of Lee's Summit, Missouri; five grandchildren, Taylor Lipscomb (25), Jack Clark (20), Kaitlin Knetzke (19), Sarah Knetzke (17), Courtney Clark (16); and a great-grandson, Ryker Lipscomb (4). The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dick's doctors, the nurses and social workers at Elara Caring hospice, and the Brandon Woods staff for their loving care of him. Memorials may be made to American Lung Association, incare of the Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence KS 66044. Online condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.