April 25,1926 - Saturday, February 29, 2020 Harding W Lonas, born on April 25, 1926, passed away last Saturday, February 29, 2020. He lived a life full of honesty, integrity, respect and love. He was loyal and devoted to his family, his work, his church, his community and his country. He was proud to be a Marine in WWII and in Korea. He was predeceased by his wife, Janet Viar Lonas; mother and father, Walter and Ruby Lonas; and his brothers, Walter and Allan Lonas. He is survived by his children, Jim and Nancy Lonas, Catherine and Jim Metze and Susan and John Fersner, their children and grandchildren, and extended family. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the McDow Funeral Home on Main Street, Waynesboro, Va. A Masonic funeral service will be in the chapel at the McDow Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Military Honors by American Legion post 340. A reception will follow at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to Shenandoah Hospice, Westminster Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund in Waynesboro, or Greenmonte Fellowship in Stuarts Draft.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
11:30AM-12:00PM
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
