April 25,1926 - Saturday, February 29, 2020 Harding W Lonas, born on April 25, 1926, passed away last Saturday, February 29, 2020. He lived a life full of honesty, integrity, respect and love. He was loyal and devoted to his family, his work, his church, his community and his country. He was proud to be a Marine in WWII and in Korea. He was predeceased by his wife, Janet Viar Lonas; mother and father, Walter and Ruby Lonas; and his brothers, Walter and Allan Lonas. He is survived by his children, Jim and Nancy Lonas, Catherine and Jim Metze and Susan and John Fersner, their children and grandchildren, and extended family. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5 until 7 p.m. at the McDow Funeral Home on Main Street, Waynesboro, Va. A Masonic funeral service will be in the chapel at the McDow Funeral Home on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. Military Honors by American Legion post 340. A reception will follow at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Memorials may be made to Shenandoah Hospice, Westminster Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund in Waynesboro, or Greenmonte Fellowship in Stuarts Draft.

To send flowers to the family of Harding Lonas, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Harding's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
11:30AM-12:00PM
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Harding's Funeral Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.