Rosanna Marie Zimmerman Lotts, age 66, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, peacefully in her Stuarts Draft home surrounded by family. She was born February 4, 1954, in Waynesboro to the late Dallas and Shirley Zimmerman. Rosanna was a 1972 graduate of Waynesboro High School. In 1973, she graduated from Waynesboro Licensed Practical Nursing School. She nursed 15 years at Waynesboro Community Hospital and fell in love with pediatrics. Rosanna continued to work in nursing at Augusta Physicians Institute (API) for an additional five years. After nursing, she continued to pursue the health profession and taught nutritional classes for Slim & Trim for five years and then her own health and diet classes under Healthy Eating for four more years. She continued to maintain her nursing license. Rosanna always loved cowboys since childhood. She married her real life cowboy, her life's true love, and her best friend Mark Edward Lotts on May 25, 1979. They had an amazing 40 years 10 months and 25 days together. Rosanna was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana to her four-legged grandchildren, Teddy Bear and Doodles. She had a gracious and giving spirit and loved doing for others whether through her own card ministry, sending packages, or delivering bags filled with homemade baked goods. Rosanna's other passions in life included music, art, baking, researching her Jewish heritage, and enjoying her coffee with a view of the mountains. She was a loving and devoted mother of Mark Edward Lotts II and Holly Ann Lotts and four-legged child, Jules-Noel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to White Hill Church of the Brethren Building Fund, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, and/or Toys for Tots for the USMC. A graveside service will be conducted with a Memorial Service held at a later date so all can celebrate her life. Memories and condolences can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
