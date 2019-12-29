Michael Allen "Puppet" Louk Michael Allen "Puppet" Louk, 57, of Waynesboro, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at The Heritage Inn Assisted Living, Charlottesville. Born October 6, 1962 in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Harry Leon Louk and Deloris (Berry) Dawson. On July 7, 2006, he married the love of his life, Kelly Fitzgerald. The two shared a blessed union of 13 years together. Mike enjoyed spending time with his family and gardening. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Debbie Highlander and husband, Donnie, Mikey Louk and wife, Alli, Chasity Burnett and husband, David, Casandra Shoemaker, Brandon Phillips and wife, Cindy, Sierra Phillips and fiancé, Stacey, Logan Louk, and Katelyn Louk; 19 grandchildren; siblings, Terry Louk and wife, Lori, Paul Louk, Mark Louk and wife, Mandi, and Joyce Louk and husband, Aaron; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes, 618 W. Main St., Waynesboro. A time of sharing will take place from 7:30 until 8 p.m. on Monday during the visitation for those who would like to share a special memory of Mike. The family will receive friends and family at his home following the visitation at the funeral home. The family would like to give a special heartfelt thank you to the wonderful caregivers at The Heritage Inn and Medi for spoiling him and sharing in his laughter. Memorial donations may be made to the loving staff at The Heritage Inn Assisted Living, 220 S. Pantops Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22911. Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Waynesboro. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Louk, Michael Allen ¿Puppet¿
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Louk as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.