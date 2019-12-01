The family invites you to join them in celebration of the life of Keith E. Lovekamp, who passed away on August 29, 2019. A service of death and resurrection honoring his life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2179 Stuarts Draft Highway, Stuarts Draft, Virginia. Please bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories to share. A reception will follow in the church social hall.
