Margaret "Peggy" Jorstad Lucas, 83, of Fishersville, Virginia, died on Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was born in Richmond, Virginia, and moved to Staunton, Virginia, as a child. She graduated from both Lee High School and Mary Baldwin College. Peggy was an active member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Survivors include her husband, William "Bill" G. Lucas; two daughters, Catherine Walker and Paige Lucas; and two grandchildren, Virginia Walker and Forrest Walker. A memorial service celebrating Peggy's life will be held at a later date when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to ELCA World Hunger, in her honor at https://www.elca.org/OurWork/Relief-and-Development/ELC-World-Hunger. The Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes is serving the family. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
