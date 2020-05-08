Marek Jozef Maik, 66, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Staunton, Virginia. Marek Jozef Maik was born in Grodzisk Wielkopolski, Poland to Walenty and Zofia Maik on October 14, 1953. He went to school at Grodzisk Wielkopolski. He married Irena Teresa Bartkowiak on February 21, 1976, in Grodzisk Wielkopolski. He graduated from trade school as a goldsmith. Marek, with wife Irena and son Sebastian, immigrated to the United States of America on August 25, 1982. He displayed courage and determination by moving his family to another country in search of a better life. With three suitcases and one hundred dollars in hand, he opened a world of opportunity for his family. Marek worked for Lemon's Jewelry and then at McKee Foods. He was an avid collector of coins, books, music, and movies. Marek enjoyed hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains, relaxing at the beach, and listening to classical music. He was a passionate reader and spent many weekends scouring local antique stores for rare books. Marek was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by all. Marek is preceded in death by Walenty and Zofia Maik. Marek is survived by wife, Irena Maik; son, Sebastian Maik and wife, Mahala; sister, Elizabet Rzanna; grandson, Alexander Maik, and granddaughter, Lilah Maik. A private service will be held at Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro, Virginia. There will be no public viewing or visitation at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
