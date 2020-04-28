Mildred May (Johnson) Martin, age 92, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Accordius Health. A daughter of the late Matthew Johnson and Lucy (Powell) Johnson, she was born March 11, 1928. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dan; sons, Dan and Walter Martin; daughter, Janice Kennedy; grandson, Daniel Martin; brothers, Aubrey, Orey, Fletcher, Mitchell, Charlie and Joe Johnson; and a sister, Gertrude Campbell. Surviving are her children, Jimmie and Becky Martin, Jerry Martin, Sharon and Michael DeHart, Preston Martin, Kathleen and Noah Hoover and a son-in-law, Russell Kennedy; 12 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren; a sister, Lucy Mays of Rustburg, Va. and sister-in-law, Susie Johnson of Fishersville, Va. She truly loved the Lord and her family. She believed everything was in the hands of the good Lord and that is where she is now. Our Mom was loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Mildred was a member of Hebron Baptist Church in Afton, Va. and was retired from ConAgra. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Accordius Health for all the loving care given to her during her stay there. Due to state COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a private graveside service at Hebron Baptist Church. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Augusta County Teacher of the Year: Stuarts Draft elementary educator recognized for classroom engagement
-
Harold Reid, Statler Brothers bass singer, dies at 80
-
Augusta County Schools using ‘Bus Brigade’ to help make sure children don't go hungry
-
Lotts, Rosanna Marie
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.