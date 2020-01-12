Patricia Blair Massie, 66, of Amherst, went to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Guggenhiemer Health & Rehab Center. She was widowed by the late Paul Michael Fisher. Patricia was born on July 6, 1953, in Waynesboro, Va., a daughter of the late Charles M. Blair and the late Dorothy Dodd Blair. She is survived by her five children, Mike Massie, Michelle Massie, Nathan Fisher and his wife, Rebecca, Alisha Fisher and her life partner, Josh Harris, and Cristina Smith and her husband, Gregg; her lifelong friend and co-parent, Steve J. Massie Jr.; grandchildren, Jeffrey Massie, Jasmine Massie, Kierra Durrette, Cheyenne Fisher, Nathan Fisher Jr., Tyler Fisher, Brandon Massie, Brittney Pace, David Owens Jr., Aneyah Turner, Kyden Harris, and Jacob Smith; her three sisters, Sharon Rogers, Vickie Stover, and Kathy Flynn; and her two brothers, Charles "Chuck" Blair, and Kevin Blair. A memorial service for Patricia will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Bridge Christian Church, 1275 Goose Creek Road, Fishersville, VA 22939. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Johnsons Senior Center, Amherst, Centra Health Hospice and also the staff at Guggenheimer Health and Rehab Center, Lynchburg, for their sincere care and compassion. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Massie, Patricia Blair
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Massie as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.