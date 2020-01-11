James Dennis Matheny, 86, of Afton, kicked on out of this world on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. He was known to some as Jimmy, Jim, Dad, Poppy, Uncle, brother, the walking mans friend at Jim's Used Auto Sales in Lovingston. Born on March 19, 1933, he was the son of the late Ray Matheny and Virginia Gray Matheny. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the brother of Earl which he always called "S" and he missed dearly, Ronald and Donald. He was widowed by Jerilyn. He leaves behind a brother, Robert and a sister, Joyce; his daughters, Ladonna Matheny Smith, Jamie Hughes, and Sheri Matheny-Harris. He also leaves behind what he felt was his soul mate, Brenda Hoffman. He had a number of grandchildren nieces and nephews friends and acquaintances. There are not enough words to describe how wonderful this man was. He truly was a self made man. That will be greatly missed and thought of often. I could not have had a better dad. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Afton with Pastor Amy Benson and Pastor Robert Mansfield officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston (434) 263-4097.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH POSSIBLE FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 2500 FEET. * WHERE...IN VIRGINIA, AUGUSTA, ROCKINGHAM, WESTERN HIGHLAND AND EASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES, AND NORTHERN VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE. IN WEST VIRGINIA, WESTERN PENDLETON AND EASTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE MOST LIKELY BETWEEN 1 AM AND 7 AM OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES. WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.