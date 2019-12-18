Ralph Sanford Mauzy, 82, a resident of Stuarts Draft, Va., passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. A son of the late Ralph and Rosie (Selmon) Mauzy, he was born on April 19, 1937, in Cherry Grove, West Virginia. He served his country faithfully with the United States Navy for 20 years. He retired in 1985 as a Design Draftsman. Mr. Mauzy loved gardening, woodworking, and the study of unusual aerial phenomena. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Eiko (Nakamoto) Mauzy. He is survived by his half brother, James Fisher of Monterey, Va. A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 1 p.m. in Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by the Rev. Dr. Glen Holman. McDow Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.