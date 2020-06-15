Harold Robert May, 73, a resident of Crimora, Va., passed away on Thursday evening, June 12, 2020. A son of the late Howard Roland May and Mamey Pearl (Simmons) May, he was born on October 8, 1946, in Monterey, Va. He worked as a metal finisher with Virginia Metal Crafters, and with Metal Fabricators, Inc. Mr. May served his country faithfully with the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam conflict. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Jean (Harris) May; sister-in-law, Marjorie May; and brothers-in-law, Gibson Anderson, and Beryl Neff. Surviving are his three brothers, Howard May, Roger May, and Johnny May; and four sisters, Betty Anderson, Shelby Kiser and her husband, Leroy, Wanda Gentry and her husband, Marvin, and Sharon Neff. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at McDow Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a limit of 50 guests and it is requested that everyone wear a mask. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Augusta Memorial Park, officiated by Pastor Ronnie Myers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Those wishing to share their thoughts and condolences with the family online are welcome at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
In memory
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.