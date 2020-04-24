Samuel P. McCauley Jr., of Afton, Va., was born September 7, 1941, to the late Samuel Sr. and Clara (Durrette) McCauley departed this life Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Hospice of Piedmont in Charlottesville, Va. A memorial service will be held at his home in Afton, Va. in "the field" at a later date. All will be welcome to attend and celebrate his life with the family. He will greatly be missed. On behalf of the family we would like to thank everyone for their prayers and acts of kindness at this time. Relatives and friends may share condolences with the family online and view complete obituary by visiting www.mccutcheonandjonesfh.com Professional services provided by McCutcheon & Jones Funeral Home (540) 943-6938, (540) 886-2601.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel McCauley, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

