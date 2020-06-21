Betty Sayre McGrath, age 83, entered into rest on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Brightview Baldwin Park in Staunton, Va., which had been her home for nearly two years. Born March 21, 1937, in Mount Crawford, Va., Betty spent her early years in Rockingham County, graduating from Bridgewater High School in 1955, and attending Madison College (later James Madison University). She moved to Waynesboro in the mid 1960s and managed her father's business, Augusta Auto Parts, Inc., from the late 1970s until her retirement in 2000. She was one of the first female NAPA business owners in the United States. In her spare time, Betty enjoyed landscape design as well as gardening and traveling throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean. She is survived by her companion of 37 years, James "Jim" W. Nichols of Waynesboro; two daughters; and sons-in-law, Robyn and Larry Martin of Waynesboro, Nicolette "Nikki" and Bradford Norris of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and six grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew Riley, Noble, Nora and Gabriel Stultz and Philip Norris. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph Gerald Sayre and Margaret Sandy Sayre. Betty was recently interred next to her parents at Ridgeview Cemetery. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting McDow Funeral Home's website at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.
