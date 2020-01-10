Travis Brian McKinney, 42, a resident of Stuarts Draft, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at his residence. He was born on January 18, 1977 in Staunton, a son of Melton McKinney of Richmond and Olga Lindsay, of Fishersville, Va. who survive him. He was employed by Draftco until this death. Being mechanically talented, he loved working on trucks and motors in his spare time, gardening, and was a proficient fisherman and hunter, having successfully completed a Wild Boar hunt in Tennessee with his son this past October. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife, Teresa McKinney; son, Luke David McKinney and a daughter, Hailey Mongold, both of Waynesboro. Other survivors include a sister, Amanda K. Davis of Fishersville; two nieces, Morgan and Miranda; his stepmother, Gloria B. McKinney of Richmond. A memorial service will be held at McDow Funeral Home on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Condolences to the family can be made at mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.
McKinney, Travis Brian
Service information
Jan 12
Memorial Service
Sunday, January 12, 2020
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
