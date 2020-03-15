Anna Elizabeth Miller, 96, died peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at The Meadows of Stuarts Draft Retirement Community in Stuarts Draft, Va. She was born on July 8, 1923, a daughter of the late Arthur G. and Katie H. Witmer of Lancaster, Pa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Miller on September 18, 2017; a son, Mark; a daughter-in-law; a grandson; two great-grandsons; two sisters, Ruth Garman and Lois Witmer; and a brother, Donald Witmer. Survivors include seven children, David of Lovingston, Va., John and wife, Mary Lynn of Massillon, Ohio, Daniel and wife, Tricia of Waxhaw, N.C., Rhoda of Charlottesville, Va., Martha and husband, Dale Swartzentruber of Schuyler, Va., Paul and wife, Kimberly of Staunton, Va., and Timothy and wife, Lisa of Schuyler, Va.; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ethel Swartzendruber of Iowa and Dorothy Hess of Ohio; a brother, Clyde Witmer of Pa.; and sister-in-law, Naomi Witmer of Pa. Anna was a faithful pastor's wife and a caring and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed family as well as gardening, playing games, singing, reading and doing jigsaw puzzles. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring staff at The Meadows of Stuarts Draft Retirement Community and to Hospice Care. If desired, memorials may be sent to Mennonite Disaster Service, 583 Airport Rd, Lititz, PA 17543. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at a later date to be announced. Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home is serving the Miller family. Family and friends may share memories and photos at www.thackerbrothers.com.
