James Michael Miller "Mike", 62, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at his brother's home in Waynesboro. Mike lived a simple yet fulfilled life. He was a carpenter, a musician, a hunter, an artist, and a good old Mountain Man. Loved by all who knew him, a devoted brother, a loving son, a cherished father and grandfather. He will be missed immensely. He has gone home to be with God. Along with our other angels in heaven. His mother and father, Jessie and Jim, as well as his brother, Ronnie. We Rejoice they are together again. Mike is survived by his five children, Michael, Stacey, Amber, Derek, and Leah. He was the proud grandfather of eleven, Hunter, Mason, Jasmine, Danielle, Morgan, Noah, Ryleigh, Serenity, Emily, James, and Ally. Also five siblings, William, Barbara, Carolyn, Patricia, Garry, and a huge family that continues to grow. The last honors will be private for the family. A celebration of life will be held for friends on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in Faith Tabernacle Church, Stuarts Draft at 1 p.m.
